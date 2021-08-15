Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Robin Roberts Added TV Movie Mogul To Her ‘GMA’ Duties With ‘Mahalia’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees

By Pete Hammond
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeBvm_0bSTWT9o00

Producer Robin Roberts was joined by star and fellow producer Danielle Brooks at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event for Lifetime ’s panel on Robin Roberts Presents Mahalia , which has been Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

The biopic on the late great gospel superstar singer Mahalia Jackson is the second film in a deal Roberts has with Lifetime to bring stories of great meaning to her to the small screen. The first was the well-received Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story , and now Roberts continues to stay in the world of real-life people and inspirations in bringing Jackson’s story to Lifetime.

So why did the Good Morning America anchor and journalist decide to dip into the world of narrative moviemaking?

“It’s a way to exercise a different creative muscle. I love saying Good Morning America . No two days are the same, especially, you know, nowadays with all that’s going on in the world. So, very, very grateful for my day job but like many people, multi-faceted and wanted to be able to tell stories that mean something to me. Like, the Kamiyah Mobley story,” Roberts said. “Niecy Nash was the star of that, and it was based on a true story of a young girl who was snatched at birth and raised by a woman who she thought was her mother and didn’t find out until later.

“It was when we were doing that movie that Tanya Lopez, one of the executives with Lifetime, mentioned Mahalia Jackson. I’m like, ‘Can I just do this one?’ But I was like, oh my gosh, all she had to do was say Mahalia’s name. I was very familiar with her because growing up, in the South, my mother used to sing and I still have albums of Mahalia Jackson, and then, to try and find, OK, what is the story here? Some people knew about her music but not many people knew about how much she was a part of the civil rights movement. And so, I love when a film like this can be entertaining, and it certainly was with Danielle and a stellar cast, and Kenny Leon, our director. So, it’s entertaining but it’s also informative and I want people to be able to learn something. So, I’m very, very grateful to team up with Lifetime and to collaborate on these kind of projects.”

For Brooks, it was a very special experience, in front of and behind the camera.

“Mahalia is someone I wanted to play for a while,” she said. “So, when the idea was sparked, when I was in The Color Purple with Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holiday both, they were like, you should play Mahalia and I was like, what? Okay. And so, in that moment, in 2016, I started doing research on her. I just started reading as many books as I could and just trying to see what the story is because all I knew was what everyone else knew was that she was a gospel singer and she helped in civil rights.

“I knew the basics, but I was more intrigued on the humanity of who this woman was, and so, once I discovered more about her, about her marriages, and how she dealt with money, and all the businesses she ran and all of the things that made her who she was, then I was like yo, I got to play Mahalia Jackson. So, when Kenny called me, I was like OK. I just had to pray about it because I want to make sure that I’m making the right choice and the right decision with the right people and all of that, and after my little quick prayer, I was like, all right, I’m in. I’m in.”

For Roberts, it was kismet to find Brooks for the role, even though at first she wasn’t quite sure.

“Now, we look like a genius now, Pete. But we had been working on a project for many years and last year we lost one of our original writers, Bettina Gilois, and that was very heartbreaking, and when we brought on Kenny Leon to be our director, he immediately said Danielle Brooks, and I was like, ‘You’re talking about Tasty from Orange is the New Black ?’ He said ‘Trust me.’ And he was emphatic that she was our Mahalia, and he was absolutely right.

“And so, you can have a vision, you can have a concept but until you have people who can bring it to life like Danielle did, and the entire cast, and Kenny Leon, how he directed them, and so, it was many years…we got ready for it…and everything fell into place, even during Covid. I don’t know if we could have done this film without Danielle Brooks. I believe that with all my heart.”

Check out the panel video above.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Kenny Leon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kamiyah Mobley Story#Kismet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesLowell Sun

Robin Roberts ‘Turning the Tables’ with new Disney+ talk show

Robin Roberts gets to do many things on “Good Morning America,” but she’s doing her own talk show very much her way. The much-honored ABC morning-program veteran gathers groups of three notable women for wide-ranging, in-depth conversations on “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts,” which Disney+ begins streaming Wednesday. Also executive-producing the series along with Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, Roberts gets quite personal herself during the interview process with her guests. They include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symone and Josie Totah.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

Robin Roberts has shared the moment she left the GMA studios for the last time this month in a memorable video on Instagram. The TV star announced that she is taking a well-earned break from the daytime show on Thursday and won't be back until September. Revealing her memorable send-off,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have the most romantic anniversary dinner

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are celebrating 16 years together, and to mark their anniversary, the pair had the most romantic dinner. Amber arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, and Robin documented their romantic evening on her Instagram Stories. WATCH:...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Robin Roberts leaving Good Morning America?

ROBIN Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for being the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. In 2021, Roberts, made history by becoming the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!. 2. Robin Roberts has been the co-anchor for Good Morning America since 2005Credit:...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘GMA’ Anchor and Cancer Survivor Robin Roberts’ on Getting Your Mind Right: ‘We Have the Power to Overcome’

Good Morning America news anchor Robin Roberts, 60, is a go-to for uplifting content, and constantly enlightens her followers with her “Motivational Monday” and “Wednesday Wisdom” mini-segments on social media. On today’s “Wednesday Wisdom” and prayer message, Roberts discusses the importance of “getting your mind right,” which can be particularly...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson Recalls Final Conversation With Aretha Franklin: “I Truly Miss Hearing From Her”

MGM offered all the ingredients for a super soul Sunday as it premiered Respect yesterday at Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre. Before cast, crew and filmmakers walked the black carpet, Donald Taylor and his L.A. Mass Choir assumed position in front of oversized letters spelling out the film’s title for a performance of “Walk in the Light,” a gospel classic released by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on her 1987 gospel album One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism. They moved their act inside to perform below the big screen as guests took their seats, passing signage en route that read “Respect...
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

‘Respect’ is a spectacular tribute to Aretha Franklin

“Respect,” the Aretha Franklin musical bio that previewed on Friday, July 30, at the M.V. African American Film Festival, opens officially on Friday, August 13, at the M.V. Film Center. One of the most anticipated films of the year, it celebrates the late singer, who was dubbed the “Queen of Soul.” Franklin won 18 Grammy awards and was named the number one greatest singer of all time in Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 100.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Respect’ review: Jennifer Hudson stars in bland Aretha Franklin film

You’ve seen “Respect” before. Slivers of this sleepy biopic about the life of singer Aretha Franklin can be found all over the place, from “Ray” to “Jersey Boys.”. There are the early scenes of little “Re” wailing gospel music in church in 1952, just like those of “Tina — The...
MoviesPosted by
BET

INTERVIEW: Comedian Marlon Wayans Flexes His Dramatic Acting Chops In ‘RESPECT’

Marlon Wayans is showing a different side of himself in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT. The film follows the life of the “Queen Of Soul” and the challenges she faced on the road to stardom that culminated in a career that lasted nearly 60 years. Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, who was handpicked by the late singer, plays Franklin alongside Wayans who plays Ted White, Franklin’s former manager and first husband. Other notable stars attached to the film are Audra Macdonald, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ On ABC, Part Of A New Docuseries That Explores Superstars’ Lives And Deaths

Superstar: Whitney Houston is the first episode of ABC News’ new Superstar docuseries, that takes a look at the lives and deaths of megastars from around the entertainment world. Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor and others will be profiled in these one-hour (42 minutes without commercials) mini-documentaries, which will feature insights from friends and family and supposedly behind-the-scenes footage that’s rarely been seen.
TV & VideosPosted by
BET

Angela Bassett Could Make Television History On '9-1-1' Series

Angela Bassett is poised to make history as the highest paid actress of color on television. According to Deadline, Bassett is renegotiating her contract for Fox’s flagship series 9-1-1. The 62-year-old will earn “north of $450,000 an episode.” This could possibly be the highest salary for any current network television actor. Additionally, $450,000 could be the highest ever salary for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy