Godfather Of Harlem is in the midst of its second season and it continues to be one of the most talked-about shows on TV. Forest Whittaker is absolutely phenomenal in the program, and if you've been watching the show, then you would know that it has a pretty great soundtrack. New songs are always being released, and today, we got another new joint in the form of "Let's Talk Facts" which is led by none other than Rowdy Rebel.