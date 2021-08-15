Cancel
Opelousas, LA

UPDATE: Opelousas woman in custody after Sunday morning shooting

KATC News
 7 days ago
UPDATE: Chief McLendon tells us that the suspect in this shooting, Kadesia Mott, is in custody. She turned herself in to police. We don't have any charges as yet, but will update the story as soon as that information is available.

Earlier today, we reported that a woman was seriously injured early Sunday in Opelousas.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said the woman was shot early Sunday at a home on Convent Street. He said she was very seriously injured, and was shot multiple times. He said she's fighting for her life in an area hospital, but he does not know her exact condition.

McLendon said neighbors heard an argument and then gunshots. Police are now looking for another woman to question her about what she knows. That woman, whose identity has not been released by police yet, was not there when police arrived but they believe she has information about the incident.

McLendon said his officers have reached out to the woman's family, to ask her to come in to talk to police about what happened "so we can end this peacefully."

