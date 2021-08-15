Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BERKELEY, CHARLESTON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated light with occasionally moderate rain falling between Summerville and Ladson south to North Charleston. As much as 2 to 4.25 inches of rain has fallen across parts of this area this afternoon. While additional light rainfall amounts will likely not cause additional flooding, it will take a little while longer for any areas that are experiencing minor flooding to drain off. Continue to exercise caution. 3.88 Inches of rain has fallen so far today at the Charleston International Airport and 4.02 inches of rain has fallen at an automated weather sensor near the Goose Creek Reservoir. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, I-26/I-526 Interchange, Ladson, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Charleston Airport, Crowfield Plantation, College Park, Sangaree, Lincolnville, Northwoods Mall, Midland Park, Otranto and Charleston Southern University.