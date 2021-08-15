Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Coffee, De Kalb, Putnam, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cannon; Coffee; De Kalb; Putnam; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of De Kalb, northwestern Warren, northern Coffee, southwestern Putnam and Cannon Counties through 315 PM CDT At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Smithville to 9 miles southeast of Woodbury. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McMinnville, Smithville, Woodbury, Baxter, Morrison, Dowelltown and Centertown. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 272 and 280. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH