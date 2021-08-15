Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ada; Adams; Boise; Camas; Canyon; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Jerome; Owyhee; Payette; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington AIR QUALITY FORECAST AND CAUTION FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR ADA, ADAMS, BOISE, CAMAS, CANYON, ELMORE, GEM, GOODING, JEROME, OWYHEE, PAYETTE, TWIN FALLS, VALLEY, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho and the Treasure and Western Magic Valleys due to elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality conditions have significantly improved. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has also issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution for Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Valley, and Washington Counties. This prohibits all forms of outdoor burning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those persons who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this alert. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. For details on this Air Quality Alert for the Treasure Valley visit the IDEQ internet site at www.idaho.deq.gov or call 208-373-0313 for recorded forecast information. This statement is issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise Regional Office, Air Quality Group, Boise, ID. Contact (208) 373-0550 for more information.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Payette County, ID
County
Jerome County, ID
County
Boise County, ID
County
Gem County, ID
County
Gooding County, ID
County
Owyhee County, ID
County
Washington County, ID
City
Boise, ID
County
Elmore County, ID
County
Camas County, ID
City
Payette, ID
City
Jerome, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
County
Twin Falls County, ID
City
Gooding, ID
County
Canyon County, ID
County
Valley County, ID
County
Ada County, ID
County
Adams County, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#Air Pollutants#Air Quality Alert#Ada Adams#Camas#Canyon#Air Quality Advisory#Ideq#Www Idaho Deq Gov#Boise Regional Office#Air Quality Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy