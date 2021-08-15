Cancel
Baker County, OR

Air Quality Alert issued for Baker, Harney, Malheur by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Baker; Harney; Malheur AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BAKER, HARNEY, AND MALHEUR COUNTIES * WHAT...High concentration of smoke particulates from area wildfires. * WHERE...Eastern Oregon, including Baker, Harney, and Malheur Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ`s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease, or asthma, follow your healthcare provider`s advice. For additional information, please visit the website at https://www.oregon.gov/deq

alerts.weather.gov

