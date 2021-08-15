Heat Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon high temperatures from 100 to 110 degrees. Overnight lows from the upper 60s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley and adjacent foothill and mountain areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High to locally very high heat risk. Heat related illness will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally hotter temperatures are possible this afternoon in areas that experience less smoke.