Sheridan County, WY

Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 96 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in temperatures. Wednesday will be much cooler.

