Ministry of Environmental Protection: No Finding of Pollution Around Leviathan Gas Rig

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Aug 14. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-15915-x. Online ahead of print. Specific areas in many countries such as Italy, India, China, Brazil, Germany and the USA have witnessed that air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 severity as particulate matters transmit the virus SARS-CoV-2 and causes high expression of ACE2, the receptor for spike protein of the virus, especially under exposure to NO2, SO2 and NOx emissions. Wastewater-based epidemiology of COVID-19 is also noticed in many countries such as the Netherlands, the USA, Paris, France, Australia, Spain, Italy, Switzerland China, India and Hungary. Soil is also found to be contaminated by the RNA of SARS-CoV-2. Activities including defecation and urination by infected people contribute to the source for soil contamination, while release of wastewater containing cough, urine and stool of infected people from hospitals and home isolation contributes to the source of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in both water and soil. Detection of the virus early before the outbreak of the disease supports this fact. Based on this information, spike in pollution is found to be more dangerous in long-term than the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is because the later one may be controlled in future within months or few years by vaccination and with specific drugs, but the former one provides base for many diseases including the current and any future pandemics. Although such predictions and the positive effects of SARS-CoV-2 on environment was already forecasted after the first wave of COVID-19, the learnt lesson as spotlight was not considered as one of the measures for which 2nd wave has quickly hit the world.