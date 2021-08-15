Cancel
Environment

Ministry of Environmental Protection: No Finding of Pollution Around Leviathan Gas Rig

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Ministry approved the findings of the marine environmental monitoring report that the Leviathan natural gas rig located off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea found no evidence of pollution in the sea and at the bottom around the rig and its facilities. Rani Amir, Director...

