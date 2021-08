PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to figure out what led up to a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened just after midnight Sunday inside a home on Judson Street.

Police say two men, 20 and 25 years old, were shot.

So was a woman in her 30s.

All three victims are stable at the hospital.

Police haven’t released details on any possible arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .