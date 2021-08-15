Cancel
Here are 5 standouts from the Nets’ Summer League team you should be paying attention to

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

If there was a game best suited to assess the Nets’ Summer League roster, it was Game 3 against the Wizards.

Nets coach Jordan Ott opted to rest Reggie Perry, Alize Johnson, Jordan Bowden and Brandon Knight on the second game of a back-to-back. The decision gave an opportunity for the rookies and undrafted Summer League signings a chance to seize the moment.

Some did just that.

The Nets selected five rookies in the 2021 NBA Draft, two with late first-round picks and three in the second round. They also signed some undrafted free agents, who round out the team’s Summer League standouts competing for a chance to play on a championship roster.

CAM THOMAS, GUARD, LSU

No. 27 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

If everything in Summer League should be taken with a grain of salt, consider Cam Thomas to be a saline injection. Entering Sunday’s slate of summertime games in Las Vegas, Thomas ranked third in Summer League, averaging 24 points per game. He is the only rookie in Summer League play to rank in the top-10 in scoring , with Houston’s second-overall pick Jalen Green ranking 12th.

Here comes the grain of salt: Thomas’ efficiency levels are not ideal. He’s shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.5% from three on Summer League looks that won’t get any cleaner in the regular season, should he crack the Nets’ rotation. But he’s not afraid of the moment, as evidenced by his running one-footed game-winner against the Wizards, a shot that dropped in sudden-death double overtime after he hit a shot to tie it up in overtime.

The kid has ice in his veins. You can’t put a price on that.

Or maybe you can. Nets GM Sean Marks has made it clear he’s not done building what he hopes becomes a championship roster just yet. Thomas’ early success gives the Nets more options.

They can groom him as a Kyrie Irving or James Harden understudy, someone to take the reins years down the line (provided the remaining two of the Nets Big 3 sign contract extensions) or they can drum up his value and trade him in a package for a veteran player should the team’s timeline and the rookie’s prove to be unfit.

Just like they did Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen.

DAY’RON SHARPE, CENTER, UNC

No. 29 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Sharpe has been a revelation for a Nets team desperate for an interior presence. He’s been so much of a revelation that he may have taken Reggie Perry’s roster spot: The Nets rescinded Perry’s qualifying offer, according to The Athletic, making the second-year big man an unrestricted free agent.

Sharpe, meanwhile, could be a Net for a long time. After leading college basketball in offensive rebounding rate at North Carolina, he ranks fourth in Summer League despite playing significantly fewer minutes than his counterparts.

When he got the start against the Wizards, Sharpe grabbed six offensive rebounds and finished with 12 total boards and three assists, underscoring his sneaky good court vision, in 28 minutes of play.

The Nets have options at center: Blake Griffin will start, Nic Claxton will play minutes off the bench, Bruce Brown will see minutes at the five, too, as will Kevin Durant (in some stretches) and James Johnson. But if DeAndre Jordan is glued to the bench for the foreseeable future, Sharpe becomes the only playable traditional five on this Nets roster.

His ability to crash the boards alone should work wonders for a Nets team that got bullied on the glass last season.

DAVID DUKE JR., GUARD, PROVIDENCE

Undrafted in 2021 NBA Draft

Between Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, Deandre Bembry and Alize Johnson, the Nets have more than enough energy players on the wings already on the roster. Yet David Duke Jr. has made a campaign for a roster spot with his infectious energy.

Duke brings that energy to the defensive end and the glass: He has yet to have a Summer League game without recording at least seven boards. And he comes from the Patrick Beverley school of guarding his man the full 94-foot length of the basketball court.

Duke hasn’t shot the three ball well in Summer League: He’s made just one of his first eight attempts so far. He shot just 29% from downtown his freshman year at Providence, however, before improving to a 42% shooting as a sophomore and 39% as a junior.

It’s proof Duke’s got potential to shoot it well once he gets adjusted, and every team can use an extra three-and-D wing in the rotation. Even a championship contender like the Nets.

KESSLER EDWARDS, FORWARD, PEPPERDINE

No. 44 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Edwards did not play in the Nets’ first Summer League game and did not make much of an impact in his 0-of-4 performance in Game 2. In Game 3, however, he played 31 minutes and finished with 14 points and nine rebounds on 50% shooting from the field and two-of-five shooting from downtown.

He also played solid defense on Wizards’ No. 15-overall pick Corey Kispert, and showed potential switching defensively with his ability to guard a number of defenders, an aspect of his game that he hung his hat on when speaking to reporters postgame.

“I just take pride in being a great defensive player and being able to guard multiple positions,” he said. “That’s going to be my role in this league, especially with this team with all the superstars that we have. So just doing what the coaches are telling me, knocking down open shots, playing great defense is the main thing.”

JORDAN BOWDEN, GUARD, TENNESSEE

Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

In minutes Jordan Bowden spent on the floor, the Nets looked like a more aggressive defensive team.

Bowden only played in the first Summer League game, but having spent time with the Long Island Nets last season, Ott already knew what he was getting: a high-energy wing with a hard-nosed defensive mentality.

In his first G-League season, Bowden averaged just under eight points on 36% three-point shooting. If the Nets don’t sign him, look for another team to give him a chance to make a roster spot.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
