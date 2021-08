Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is under fire for pulling starter Tanner Houck in favor of the bullpen. That decision did not go in his favor. The Red Sox went from up a run to down several very quickly, especially with the performances of Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor. Whitlock is one of the best pitchers the Boston bullpen has to offer, and if Cora is truly treating this like a playoff game (he is), then having a quick hook isn’t necessarily all that controversial of a decision.