Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Paul Pogba will STAY at Man United because this team 'can go and win trophies', believes Paul Scholes as ex-midfielder tips Frenchman to 'add a lot' to this team after providing FOUR assists in season opener

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's ability to now compete for trophies on all fronts will see Paul Pogba extend his stay at Old Trafford, predicts Paul Scholes. Pogba, who has previously attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, is out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. Discussions...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Paul Scholes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Barcelona#Frenchman#Juventus#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer

The midfielder has less than a year left on his contract but the club are trying to persuade him to sign an extension. Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the current transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists. The midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Paul Pogba hints he’s staying at Manchester United with latest tweet

While rumors continue to fly he may be leaving Manchester United, Paul Pogba seems to have put an end to things on Twitter. It’s been a wild week in terms of soccer news around the globe. First, Romelu Lukaku landed with Chelsea, while Lionel Messi is officially leaving Barcelona in a move that has broken millions of hearts all over Spain. Next up, could Paul Pogba be on the move?
Premier LeagueYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Remains Hopeful to Land Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba This Summer

The Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain transfer put the Paul Pogba saga on hold as the capital club is on the verge of landing the former FC Barcelona forward. Nonetheless, the Ligue 1 side continues to monitor the Manchester United midfielder, and there’s optimism that they can land the 28-year-old this summer. A recent report from The Athletic suggested that PSG would wait until next summer to land the France international on a free transfer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba is now 'very likely' to STAY at Manchester United this summer after PSG landed Lionel Messi on £1m-a-week deal, with the French giants 'having to sell TEN players' in order to finance move for the midfielder

Paul Pogba is reportedly very likely to stay at Manchester United this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him, with the side set to sign Lionel Messi. As of Tuesday August 8, Barcelona icon Messi is in Paris to sign his £1million-a-week, two-year deal with the French giants, and will be presented as a PSG player to media on Wednesday.
Premier LeaguePosted by
12up

Paul Pogba was brilliant in 5-1 Man United win

Have a day, Paul Pogba. On Saturday, Manchester United opened up its season against Leeds United, recording a 5-1 victory. While Bruno Fernandes recorded a hat-trick, Pogba is the talk of the town. The Frenchman was nothing short of brilliant, recording four assists on the day. Take a bow, Mr....
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Transfer News: Manchester United 'Convinced' Paul Pogba Stays This Summer

Manchester United winger Paul Pogba looks like he’s going nowhere as the club feels confident with him staying this summer and working out a deal. During their busy transfer window, Manchester United was able to bring in their two primary targets in the form of longtime target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and world-class defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Paul Scholes makes Paul Pogba contract prediction

Paul Scholes reckons Paul Pogba will commit his future to Manchester United and sign a new contract. It was the perfect start for the Red Devils after they beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day of the season. Bruno Fernandes scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick as Old Trafford returned to a full capacity, while Mason Greenwood and Fred scored a goal each.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester United end their interest of 3 potential Paul Pogba replacements

Paul Pogba isn’t ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, but the club are no longer chasing immediate replacements for the French ace. Earlier this summer Manchester United officials were fervently searching for a midfield replacement for Paul Pogba. Now it’s clear that everyone at Old Trafford is prepared for the French talisman to spend at least one more season with the Premier League giants.
Premier League90min.com

Paul Scholes Believes Paul Pogba Will Sign New Manchester United Contract

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will sign a new contract and stay at Manchester United now that the Red Devils have a squad that 'can go on and win trophies'. Pogba has already entered the final 12 months of his current contract with Man Utd, and the French international has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he gave Paul Pogba 'the freedom to roam' in Manchester United's thumping win over Leeds... as midfielder rewards boss with four assists, more than all last season!

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he gave Paul Pogba the freedom to roam against Leeds, with the midfielder responding by producing four assists in an emphatic 5-1 victory at Old Trafford. United commenced the new campaign in impressive style, with Pogba playing a prominent part in proceedings.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Paul Pogba equals Premier League record with Leeds United performance

Paul Pogba equalled a Premier League record with his performance against Leeds United on Saturday morning. The Manchester United midfielder directly set up four goals, equalling the record for most assists in a single Premier League game. The game finished 5-1 to Man United, with Luke Ayling scoring Marcelo Bielsa’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy