Game of Thrones Stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Share Sweet Reunion Pics: 'Moon of My Life'

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Game of Thrones stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have reunited and it feels so good. On August 14, the actors both posted iconic images from an epic celebration of GOT co-creator David Benioff's birthday. “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke captioned a photo of Momoa sweeping the actor off her feet. She also used hashtags that read “drinking with Drogo I'm amazed we survived” and “like he never left.”

