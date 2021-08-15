Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learn Some Front-End Web Development as a Data Scientist!

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Should I Care About Front-End Web Development?. Data scientists and front-end web developers are different breeds. The front-end web developer is motivated by creating beautiful and user-friendly designs. On the other hand, the data scientist loves to turn raw data into actionable insights. On the surface, these topics look disconnected.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Scientists#Design#Raw Data#Tableau#Powerpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwareapppicker.com

Why is javascript still important in developing modern web apps

When a Netscape Communications employee, Brendan Eich, developed a new programming language in just 10 days aiming to improve the dynamics and visuality of the websites, nobody expected it to become a top programming language after Java. JavaScript has empowered about 97% of the websites on the internet and has preserved its significance for over 25 years.
Computerstechgig.com

Here are the top 5 JavaScript frameworks for web and app developers

Choosing a framework is simple, but deciding which one to use is by far the most challenging aspect for any user. On the market today, there are a lot of frameworks that offer substantial benefits, one of which is JavaScript. Every year, there is a slew of new. JavaScript. frameworks...
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Become a certified data scientist with these data science certifications

Worldwide the necessity of data science has become very vital in many industries, they are using it to grab valuable insights to stay ahead of the competition. Each industry has a massive amount of data that they don’t know what to do with it. The need for professionals in data science has grown immensely in all industries because only they can understand the data.
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Web Developer Program

Websites launch by the millions each year. No surprise there, since it’s the hottest marketing and communication tool of this century. Websites have changed the way businesses do business, agencies share opportunities, and organizations promote purposes. Ridgewater’s Web Developer graduates of all ages are helping to meet the constant demand in this exciting, digital era.
TechnologyCodecademy

Web Developer interview questions and how to answer them

Landing a web development job is an impressive accomplishment. It's the payoff for the work you put into learning how to build websites and web applications. But first, you have to make it through a Web Developer interview. During your interview, you'll want to impress your interviewer with concise, accurate...
EconomySilicon Republic

Working as a data scientist is all about solving problems

ACIA’s Oisín Lyons talks about his career journey in data science and shares his advice for those looking to grow their own career. Data science and analytics are becoming more important for businesses all the time, so it’s unsurprising that career opportunities in this sector continue to grow. Last year...
towardsdatascience.com

How to Communicate More Effectively as a Data Scientist

What I’ve learned from Effective Training Solutions (ETS) Training. Effective communication skill is a must-have skill for data scientists, but it’s something that is easily overlooked. Lack of this skill can lead to inefficiencies in projects and misinterpretation of actionable insights, which overall can be costly for any company. Our job as data scientists/analysts isn’t just looking at the numbers. We are the people who provide actionable insights and come up with data-driven recommendations. After analyzing the data, we’ll need to interpret the results to the business stakeholders and help them take timely business decisions. As a result, being able to interpret your work to stakeholders and actually put your analysis and recommendation to use is extremely important.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Best Resource For Learning Data Science

Make your learning journey more efficient. My first step into data science was a video on YouTube. A professor was talking about one of his master students who used machine learning to generate song lyrics. After watching that video, it took me about two years to land my first job...
ComputersNeowin

Pay What You Want for the 2021 Superstar Web Development & Design Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can Pay What You Want for this 2021 Superstar Web Development & Design Bundle. Over 150 Hours of Content on Web Development, Graphic Design, HTML, JavaScript and more! Explore the server-side of web design and development.
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Top Reasons to Use Python Language for Web Application Development

A reputed TIOBE index has considered Python as the major and one of the most popular programming languages for web and web app development. It is an extremely powerful, flexible, and advanced language for web design and development. Python development services gain ground among entrepreneurs globally for these reasons. Let’s discuss these reasons in this post.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Web 3.0 Trustless Data Technology a Boost for the Creative Economy

Web 3.0 represents a major shift away from data monopolization and autocracy. The movement is based on peer-to-peer transactions of data between users instead of through a regulating and rent-charging intermediary. The ideology behind Web 3.0 is comparable with the popular rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Just like traditional...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Merging ONNX graphs

ONNX is getting more and more popular. While initially conceived predominantly as a file-format to simply store AI/ML models, its use has changed in recent years. Nowadays, we see many data scientist use ONNX as means to build and curate complete data processing pipelines. As the usage of ONNX grows, so does the need for good tools for creating, inspecting, and editing ONNX graphs. Luckily, a large ecosystem for ONNX is emerging; in this post we describe the ONNX join, split, merge, and concatenate functionality as offered by the sclblonnx package (curated by Scailable). Note that merging, splitting, and concatenating ONNX graphs is extremely useful when you are actively curating useful “subgraphs” of ONNX: i.e., you might have your preferred pre and post-processing steps in a data pipeline stored in ONNX format, and you want to join these subgraphs with a model you have just trained in TensorFlow or PyTorch. In this post I try to explain how this can be done.
ScienceNature.com

Richly resourced researchers: work with developing-world scientists

Brady Lund ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4819-8162 0 & Amrollah Shamsi ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6528-9341 1. Emporia State University, Emporia, Kansas, USA. You have full access to this article via your institution. We contend that researchers in the global north — blessed as they are with infrastructure that most researchers in developing countries could only...
towardsdatascience.com

The Daily Life of a Health Data Scientist

There are several articles on medium explaining the kinds of things Data Scientists do on a day-to-day basis. This article focuses specifically on the life of a Health Data Scientist in a company, i.e., those working in disease prediction, diagnostics, drug discovery, biotech and other areas of medicine. Examples projects...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

The Loss Function of Intelligence

Suggesting a way in which ‘intelligence’ can be simulated, and arguing that an evolutionary approach is at least one option. This article suggests a novel way of simulating something that resembles general intelligence. It is argued that a fixed natural framework housing agents with fixed weak physical attributes and flexible ‘brain’ architectures can be evolved with a genetic algorithm following simple rules. Additionally, embedded in the genes of agents are networks that determine their own reward and punishment functions that are used individually to learn. A fractal memory system to write and read from is incorporated in the brain architecture of the agents, where the brain design also mimics some characteristics of Long Short-Term Memory Recurrent Neural Networks.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Create A Quantum Bayesian Network

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. In my weekly quantum machine learning challenge, I asked a simple question: “Can a student solve the challenge?”. In this post, I want to show you how to answer this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy