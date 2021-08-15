Learn Some Front-End Web Development as a Data Scientist!

ONNX is getting more and more popular. While initially conceived predominantly as a file-format to simply store AI/ML models, its use has changed in recent years. Nowadays, we see many data scientist use ONNX as means to build and curate complete data processing pipelines. As the usage of ONNX grows, so does the need for good tools for creating, inspecting, and editing ONNX graphs. Luckily, a large ecosystem for ONNX is emerging; in this post we describe the ONNX join, split, merge, and concatenate functionality as offered by the sclblonnx package (curated by Scailable). Note that merging, splitting, and concatenating ONNX graphs is extremely useful when you are actively curating useful “subgraphs” of ONNX: i.e., you might have your preferred pre and post-processing steps in a data pipeline stored in ONNX format, and you want to join these subgraphs with a model you have just trained in TensorFlow or PyTorch. In this post I try to explain how this can be done.