Jake Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Jake Paul, the former actor, rapper, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and now boxer, has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last few years because of his exploits. The next installment in his unpredictable boxing journey comes on August 29.

Who is Jake Paul’s next fight against?

Paul will be trading gloves with former Strikeforce and Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley .

When and where do they fight?

Paul and Woodley will face off on August 29, inside Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

How you can watch Jake Paul’s next fight

The event will kick off at 8 pm ET on SHOWTIME pay-per-view, for US $59.99.

How does Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley shake out?

Paul has not faced a murderer’s row of foes over his first three professional fights. Ali Eson Gib , Nate Robinson and Ben Askren are a mix of outright amateurs and a former mixed martial arts champion that was a grappling specialist for his entire fighting career. Tyron Woodley is a noteworthy leap up in competition for SHOWTIME’s new golden-haired golden goose.

Woodley has fought some of the best 170-pound MMA talents of the last decade-plus and put a few of them to sleep with the thunder in his hands. “The Chosen One” will be the 24-year-old Paul’s first opponent that has legitimate prize-fighter punching power.

Woodley packs a wallop: Over a 27-fight career, including runs in top-level promotions like Strikeforce and the UFC, Woodley scored knockouts in seven of his 19 wins. Much of his early career was based around his athleticism and NCAA D-I wrestling abilities. However, at his peak, he was a feared power puncher with uncanny explosiveness. And potency in the fists is often the last talent to go for aging fighters.

Woodley’s age is a big factor in this fight. Ay 39 and heading into his first boxing bout on the heels of losing four straight in the UFC confirms he is not the man he once was. At 24, Paul hasn’t his prime and is improving as a boxer. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with the gifts of speed and health that a fighter 15 years his senior lacks. Paul’s legitimacy: Many question Paul’s abilities as pro boxer. But if it were easy to knock people out, as he has done in all three of his fights, then everyone would do it. The real power he has shown must be respected. As he keeps pulling in cash from his fights, he is investing it into his training. A man with power and athleticism that continues to improve technically is a force to be reckoned with.

The bottom line: On paper, Woodley has more than enough training and physical tools — even at 39 — to beat Paul. Yet, Paul is actually a -150 favorite, while Woodley is a +130 underdog at the moment. Meaning that the former MMA champion’s experience is not looking like a big enough factor with oddsmakers. It will be a very interesting night on Aug. 29.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Paul has serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers, and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram proves it.

The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor . He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020 , he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash, and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in three straight fights, and has a legitimate chance to go four-for-four on Aug. 29.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be at $20 million.

