Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jake Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

By Jason Burgos
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKtQ8_0bSTTqIc00

Jake Paul, the former actor, rapper, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and now boxer, has become a pop culture phenomenon over the last few years because of his exploits. The next installment in his unpredictable boxing journey comes on August 29.

Who is Jake Paul’s next fight against?

Paul will be trading gloves with former Strikeforce and Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley .

When and where do they fight?

Paul and Woodley will face off on August 29, inside Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

How you can watch Jake Paul’s next fight

The event will kick off at 8 pm ET on SHOWTIME pay-per-view, for US $59.99.

How does Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley shake out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lj5vX_0bSTTqIc00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Paul has not faced a murderer’s row of foes over his first three professional fights. Ali Eson Gib , Nate Robinson and Ben Askren are a mix of outright amateurs and a former mixed martial arts champion that was a grappling specialist for his entire fighting career. Tyron Woodley is a noteworthy leap up in competition for SHOWTIME’s new golden-haired golden goose.

Woodley has fought some of the best 170-pound MMA talents of the last decade-plus and put a few of them to sleep with the thunder in his hands. “The Chosen One” will be the 24-year-old Paul’s first opponent that has legitimate prize-fighter punching power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVUlq_0bSTTqIc00
Also Read:
Jake Paul’s Nate Robinson KO is now available as NFT
  • Woodley packs a wallop: Over a 27-fight career, including runs in top-level promotions like Strikeforce and the UFC, Woodley scored knockouts in seven of his 19 wins. Much of his early career was based around his athleticism and NCAA D-I wrestling abilities. However, at his peak, he was a feared power puncher with uncanny explosiveness. And potency in the fists is often the last talent to go for aging fighters.
  • A battle of the ages: Woodley’s age is a big factor in this fight. Ay 39 and heading into his first boxing bout on the heels of losing four straight in the UFC confirms he is not the man he once was. At 24, Paul hasn’t his prime and is improving as a boxer. What he lacks in experience, he makes up for with the gifts of speed and health that a fighter 15 years his senior lacks.
  • Paul’s legitimacy: Many question Paul’s abilities as pro boxer. But if it were easy to knock people out, as he has done in all three of his fights, then everyone would do it. The real power he has shown must be respected. As he keeps pulling in cash from his fights, he is investing it into his training. A man with power and athleticism that continues to improve technically is a force to be reckoned with.

The bottom line: On paper, Woodley has more than enough training and physical tools — even at 39 — to beat Paul. Yet, Paul is actually a -150 favorite, while Woodley is a +130 underdog at the moment. Meaning that the former MMA champion’s experience is not looking like a big enough factor with oddsmakers. It will be a very interesting night on Aug. 29.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

  • Paul has serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers, and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram proves it.
  • The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor . He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020 , he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.
  • Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash, and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in three straight fights, and has a legitimate chance to go four-for-four on Aug. 29.

Check Out: Previous stories on Jake Paul and his upcoming opponent Tyron Woodley .

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be at $20 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6RyF_0bSTTqIc00 Also Read:

‘You’re scared to fight me’, rants YouTuber Jake Paul in bizarre Connor McGregor call-out

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Robinson
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Will#Boxing Gloves#Combat#Nba#Cleveland Cavaliers#Showtime#Sports Paul#Mma#Nft Woodley#Ufc#Ncaa D#American#Californian#Fbi#Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Jake Paul Claims He 'Hooked Up' With Lil Nas X in Viral TikTok Video

Jake Paul has caused a stir with his latest TikTok video, after claiming that he "hooked up" with rapper Lil Nas X. In the clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, the YouTuber and boxer looked back over a number of his career low points, including getting fired from the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark back in 2017 and getting raided by the FBI in 2020.
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Man In Leaked Gym Video

Jake Paul, who recently took to social media to post a video of himself doing a little sparring ahead of his upcoming August 29 showdown against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Field House in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. He wrote:. “Tyron is getting added to my sleepy meme...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
Wrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Lower Paycheck’ For Woodley Revealed

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in his upcoming bout. Paul claimed that he turned down a higher purse for his fight with Woodley in order to let the fighters on his undercard could earn career-high pay-days. Jake Paul talks about Tyron Woodley bout. The YouTube...
Combat Sportsnewsbrig.com

Israel Adesanya predicts the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Israel Adesanya and Jake Paul are no strangers to one another. Adesanya served as a part of the commentary team for Paul’s boxing match against NBA star Nate Robinson in November 2020. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul have repeatedly expressed their respect and admiration for Israel...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Exposes Sad Bellator Failure

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gegard Mousasi believes Tyron Woodley is in for a rude awakening against Jake Paul: “It’s not going to go well for him”

Bellator star Gegard Mousasi believes Tyron Woodley could be in for a rude awakening when he faces Jake Paul later this month. After months of build-up and anticipation we’re now just a few weeks and change away from Woodley battling Paul in a boxing match. It’ll serve as the second attempt from an MMA fighter to hand Paul his first professional loss, whereas Woodley seems to be in this for two reasons: pride and bragging rights.
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Jake Paul Says Tyron Woodley Training with Floyd Mayweather Is 'a Disadvantage'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has experience fighting a Paul brother, and he's hoping to offer Tyron Woodley some tips ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. The boxing legend, who fought Logan Paul in an exhibition in June, has been training with Woodley ahead of the Aug. 29 pay-per-view. Jake Paul says he's not intimidated by Mayweather's presence, calling it a "disadvantage" for Woodley:
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Outsider.com

Jake Paul Could Face Year in Jail For Allegedly Participating in 2020 Riot

There are a couple of things that many Americans wish they could forget: Jake Paul and the entirety of 2020. However, that isn’t going to happen any time soon. It seems like so long ago and the world has changed so much since last summer. But, we are all still feeling the reverberations from the chaos that spanned nearly the entire year. At the same time, Paul is still making his presence known.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Firas Zahabi Claims Jake Paul Is On PED's For Tyron Woodley Fight

Famed MMA trainer and head coach of the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Quebec, Canada Firas Zahabi thinks Jake Paull will be on performance-enhancing drugs for his upcoming boxing bout with Tyron Woodley. Zahabi made the claims during a live chat on his YouTube channel where he was breaking down the...
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather “needs me more than I need him”

Jake Paul recently revealed a hit list but one name not on it was Floyd Mayweather, who boxed his brother Logan in an exhibition. In the lead-up to the fight, Jake Paul and Mayweather had some back-and-forth with words and at a media day, he stole Mayweather’s hat. That caused a brawl to happen and after that, many expected they would eventually fight. However, for Paul, he says Mayweather fighting his brother proved he wouldn’t fight him.

Comments / 1

Community Policy