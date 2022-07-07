Jake Paul next fight: Who will ‘Problem Child’ face on Aug. 6?

Jake Paul next fight news is in and the “Problem Child” is expected to make his anticipated return to the boxing ring in August. But who will he face in his main event fight at Madison Square Garden?

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury inside MSG. The fight was a redo of a failed booking in December the Englishman pulled out of due to a rib injury. History repeated itself in July when Fury was unable to make the date for the second time to visa issues hindering his entry into the United States.

With Fury out, in steps 13-fight veteran Hasim Rahman, Jr. The son of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. When announcing Rahman, Jr. as the replacement opponent on social media, Paul also revealed that the two had a dust-up during a training session two years earlier and it was a scrap he had wanted ever since.

How to watch Paul vs Rahman, Jr. on August 6

Paul vs Rahman, Jr. will go down on Aug. 6 and air on Showtime pay-per-view

The card will take place inside New York’s Madison Square Garden

You can purchase tickets to the highly anticipated event here

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman, Jr. preview

Rahman, Jr. will be the most dangerous opponent of Paul’s career by far. He is 12-1 as a professional boxer with six wins by knockout, as well as an extensive amateur background. Paul’s detractors have wanted him to face an opponent with legit boxing experience, and he has finally given them what they desired.

The mind games: Paul is fantastic at trash talk and making it go viral. While he only has a month to play his usual mind games, that should be more than enough time to try and purchase real estate in Rahman, Jr.’s head. This will be the biggest spotlight yet for the son of the former heavyweight star, and how he handles the pressure will be key in his focus level on Aug. 6.

Size matters: Up until now, Paul has faced opposition he was naturally bigger than. That will not be the case when he faces Rahman, Jr., a competitor who has built his name fighting at heavyweight. Rahman, Jr. should be better prepared to take Paul’s power shots and can deal out thunder the 25-year-old hasn’t faced yet in his young career.

The bottom line: This is a far more interesting opponent than Tommy Fury. There is a natural dislike built in between the two and this is the first time where Paul should be a notable underdog. It is something he can play up in the build-up to the fight.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; YouTube star Jake Paul looks on at World Famous 5th St. Gym. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Jake Paul boxing record: 5-0 (4 knockouts)

5-0 (4 knockouts) Paul has a serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram prove it.

The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over two former MMA world champions.

“Problem Child” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White over the last year. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters. He added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be near $30 million. In May he earned a ranking on the Forbes 50 highest-paid athletes list for the first time. Landing at No. 46.

