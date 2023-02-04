Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ vs. Tommy Fury in February

The Jake Paul next fight news is in, and the man known as ‘Problem Child’ is set to return to the ring in February. Welcoming him back to action will be the half-brother of one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

In January it was announced that Paul will be back in action, and for his first official bout outside of the United States. On Feb. 26, the Ohio native will look to extend his unbeaten streak in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, when he faces undefeated talent, Tommy Fury. A fellow prospect Paul has made two failed bookings against over the last two years.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Feb. 26

Paul vs Fury will headline a card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 26

A venue for the bout has not yet been announced

The event will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury preview

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have a long history after the Englishman was unable to make dates for a fight in December 2021, and August of last year. If the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury can reach fight night, he might offer Paul his toughest scrap yet.

The Test: The biggest selling point in a Paul vs Fury bout is that the 23-year-old is much like his American opponent in being a boxing prospect on the rise. He is not an MMA fighter jumping into a different sport to face the YouTuber turned pugilist. He has even more years of boxing training and will be the purist sweet science challenge the 6-0 fighter has competed against so far.

Mental Warfare: Jake Paul is excellent at fight promotion and trash talk. And after Tommy Fury was unable to make the first two fights they booked, there is a lot of mud-slinging material for “Problem Child” to use heading into the bout. Plus, the American draws a major spotlight and pressure that he has been able to handle. This will be a major test for the former reality TV star as he competes in his first notable main event bout.

The Bottomline: Fight fans are getting what they have asked for ever since Paul started racking up wins in boxing. A legit test where he won’t be the favorite and must prove have far he has come in the sweet science. While it isn’t super relevant fight, this will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the new year.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Jake Paul boxing record: 6-0 (4 knockouts)

6-0 (4 knockouts) Paul has a serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram prove it.

The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over two former MMA world champions.

“Problem Child” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White over the last few years. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters in 2021 and added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.

The Ohio native will be expanding his fighting horizons in 2023 after he signed an exclusive deal to compete in MMA for the Professional Fighters League.

Paul is now dabbling in the world of professional wrestling with his brother Logan and was actually in his corner for his title bout again WWE superstar Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be nearly $30 million. In May he earned a ranking on the Forbes 50 highest-paid athletes list for the first time. Landing at No. 46.

