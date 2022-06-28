Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ battles Tommy Fury on Aug. 6

Jake Paul next fight news is in, and the “Problem Child” is expected to make his anticipated return to the boxing ring in August. And his opponent will be the man he was previously booked to battle last year.

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

Early in June, Paul announced that his return to the ring would take place on Aug. 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and would include star female boxer Amanda Serrano on the undercard. After a short wait, his opponent for that booking was announced a couple of weeks later, and it will be Tommy Fury.

Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

The pair were previously set to battle last December before a rib injury forced the 8-0 prospect, and former reality TV star, out of the bout. In his place, one-time UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley filled in on very short notice and suffered a knockout loss for his troubles. It was his second straight defeat to Paul.

How to watch Paul vs Fury on August 6

Paul vs Fury is expected to happen place Aug. 6 on Showtime pay-per-view

The card will take place inside New York’s Madison Square Garden

You can purchase tickets to the highly anticipated event here

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury preview

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is a fascinating matchup because it would be the first instance where the Ohio native actually faces a combat athlete who has primarily trained in boxing. Despite wins over former Bellator champion Ben Askren, and two victories against Woodley, the expectation is Fury will offer up much better competition than those well-aged mixed martial arts stars.

Experience: In every fight, Paul has had similar or more boxing-specific training than his opponents, and that is a significant advantage in combat sports. However, in Fury, he will face someone who has been working at the craft longer, has more professional fights, and has gained more experience against other boxers. That could play a major role in the fight and lead to Paul having to use his defensive skills like never before.

Mental warfare: The 25-year-old is quite skilled at fight promotion, and that usually includes a great deal of trash talk. He unloaded a wide variety of shots at Fury in the lead up to their failed bout last year. There is no doubt he will do so once this one is made official. Having dealt with it before should help the Englishman, but Paul has shown he can handle the pressure he puts on himself. This bout will be a major test for Fury in the biggest spotlight of his life by far.

The bottom line: While Fury doesn’t have the name value of Paul’s previous foes, this is the most competitive fight of his career. His supporters and detractors will likely tune in to see the YouTube star be tested in a way he hasn’t been thus far.

What makes Jake Paul so popular?

Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; YouTube star Jake Paul looks on at World Famous 5th St. Gym. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

Jake Paul boxing record: 5-0 (4 knockouts)

5-0 (4 knockouts) Paul has a serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram prove it.

The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.

Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over two former MMA world champions.

“Problem Child” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White over the last year. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters. He added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be near $30 million. In May he earned a ranking on the Forbes 50 highest-paid athletes list for the first time. Landing at No. 46.

