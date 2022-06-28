ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’ battles Tommy Fury on Aug. 6

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1xFH_0bSTTqIc00

Jake Paul next fight news is in, and the “Problem Child” is expected to make his anticipated return to the boxing ring in August. And his opponent will be the man he was previously booked to battle last year.

Check Out: 5 Best Steven Seagal Movies Of All Time

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

Early in June, Paul announced that his return to the ring would take place on Aug. 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and would include star female boxer Amanda Serrano on the undercard. After a short wait, his opponent for that booking was announced a couple of weeks later, and it will be Tommy Fury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOScp_0bSTTqIc00
Credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

The pair were previously set to battle last December before a rib injury forced the 8-0 prospect, and former reality TV star, out of the bout. In his place, one-time UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley filled in on very short notice and suffered a knockout loss for his troubles. It was his second straight defeat to Paul.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

How to watch Paul vs Fury on August 6

  • Paul vs Fury is expected to happen place Aug. 6 on Showtime pay-per-view
  • The card will take place inside New York’s Madison Square Garden
  • You can purchase tickets to the highly anticipated event here

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury preview

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is a fascinating matchup because it would be the first instance where the Ohio native actually faces a combat athlete who has primarily trained in boxing. Despite wins over former Bellator champion Ben Askren, and two victories against Woodley, the expectation is Fury will offer up much better competition than those well-aged mixed martial arts stars.

Experience: In every fight, Paul has had similar or more boxing-specific training than his opponents, and that is a significant advantage in combat sports. However, in Fury, he will face someone who has been working at the craft longer, has more professional fights, and has gained more experience against other boxers. That could play a major role in the fight and lead to Paul having to use his defensive skills like never before.

Mental warfare: The 25-year-old is quite skilled at fight promotion, and that usually includes a great deal of trash talk. He unloaded a wide variety of shots at Fury in the lead up to their failed bout last year. There is no doubt he will do so once this one is made official. Having dealt with it before should help the Englishman, but Paul has shown he can handle the pressure he puts on himself. This bout will be a major test for Fury in the biggest spotlight of his life by far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9X3x_0bSTTqIc00 Also Read:
Sean O’Malley next fight: The ‘Sugar’ show is back on Saturday at UFC 276

The bottom line: While Fury doesn’t have the name value of Paul’s previous foes, this is the most competitive fight of his career. His supporters and detractors will likely tune in to see the YouTube star be tested in a way he hasn’t been thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y98ck_0bSTTqIc00
Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; YouTube star Jake Paul looks on at World Famous 5th St. Gym. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

  • Jake Paul boxing record: 5-0 (4 knockouts)
  • Paul has a serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram prove it.
  • The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.
  • Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over two former MMA world champions.
  • “Problem Child” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White over the last year. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters. He added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddzq5_0bSTTqIc00 Also Read:
Israel Adesanya next fight: ‘The Last Stylebender’ is back on Saturday at UFC 276

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be near $30 million. In May he earned a ranking on the Forbes 50 highest-paid athletes list for the first time. Landing at No. 46.

More must-reads:

Comments / 13

Related
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
CBS Sports

Max Holloway says Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski 'know how to play the system'

On Saturday night, Max Holloway gets a third -- and likely final -- chance to defeat Alexander Volkanovski in a battle for the UFC featherweight championship. The trilogy fight between the pair takes place as the co-main event of UFC 276 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Volkanovski took the title from Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019 and retained the belt in their rematch at UFC 251 seven months later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference

The press conference to promote the Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. Tommy “TNT” Fury fight – featuring dual headliner Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano – scheduled for today (Weds., June 29, 2022) at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden in New York City has been canceled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Anderson Silva
Daily Mail

Forget George Kambosos over Teofimo Lopez and Jeff Horn over Manny Pacquiao: Aussie boxer aims to score biggest upset in nation’s HISTORY when he takes on world champ this weekend

Jai Opetaia has a shot at becoming the cruiserweight world champion on Saturday when he takes on reigning title-holder Mairis Briedis on the Gold Coast. The Latvian (28-1, 20KO) is making his second defence of the IBF and Ring Magazine belts he won by majority decision against Yuniel Dorticos two years ago.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce - When Does He Get Next?

Heavyweights might mature older but it doesn’t mean they have forever. 36-year old heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (13-0, 12 KO) has already done a lot to be proud of. The 6’6 Londoner polished off his amateur career with a 2016 Olympic silver medalist in a fight many thought he deserved to win against Tony Yoka. As a professional, he is unblemished if not incredibly active, already with wins over former titlist Bermane Stiverne and former title challenger Bryant Jennings. Joyce announced himself as a potentially serious contender when he stopped unbeaten Daniel Dubois in November 2020 but has only been in the ring once since.
COMBAT SPORTS
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Reveals Hold-Up Reasons Regarding Hafthor Bjornsson Fight: “Thor Wants It, And I Want It”

Hafthor Bjornsson has been getting called out from all directions in the past days. It seems like he has multiple potential opponents lined up. So it could be just a matter of who and when he will fight next. Tyson Fury recently called him out, to which Bjornsson responded. Furthermore, Martyn Ford has now come out with some information, which insinuates that he could be Hafthor’s next opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Boxing#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Showtime
MMA Fighting

Eugene Bareman: Jared Cannonier’s ability ‘to walk through a bit of fire’ puts him above Israel Adesanya’s recent challengers

Israel Adesanya’s coach believes Jared Cannonier is the best of the middleweight champ’s recent title challengers. On Saturday, Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. It marks Adesanya’s fifth title defense, and though “The Last Stylebender” has defenses over some of the top names in the division, his head coach Eugene Bareman said Cannonier ranks above those names on the list of contenders.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 276’s Jared Cannonier

Power puncher in three weight classes, Jared Cannonier, seeks to dethrone longtime Middleweight king, Israel Adesanya, this Saturday (July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since dropping down to 185 pounds, Cannonier has proven himself one of the world’s best. He’s won five of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Debunking 'Tittygate': Israel Adesanya issues $3 million challenge to anyone who can prove steroid use

LAS VEGAS – Israel Adesanya may have brushed off steroid accusations at the time, but it turns out he didn’t take them lightly after all. Gynecomastia is a medical condition that occurs sometimes as a result of steroid use. So when UFC 253 opponent Paulo Costa and other MMA fans began to call out Adesanya’s gynecomastia, accusations became more populous – an influx he now refers to simply as “Tittygate.” Through it all, Adesanya denied and kept a level head. He had his swollen breast checked by a physician to make sure there were no health issues.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Details Injuries After Post-Fight Brawl, Files Charges

A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter suffered a broken jaw and ruptured ear drum after being attacked by several people at a recent event. Srikant Sekhar, a local New Delhi fighter, was victorious earlier in the night at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday against Sumeet Khade. Later on...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski in favor of open scoring because he’s ‘sick of excuses’ and ‘people crying about decisions’

The UFC featherweight champ is in support of open scoring. Alexander Volkanovski is no stranger to competing in a closely fought battle. In his near-perfect 25-fight career, there’s only been one that stands out and it was his last encounter with former titlist, Max Holloway, in July 2020. “The Great” defeated “Blessed” via a split decision nod that many in the community believed should have gone to Holloway.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith-Mathieu Bauderlique WBC Eliminator: Matchroom ($1,069,000) Wins Purse Bid

Callum Smith can move forward with plans to eventually challenge for a second divisional title. Matchroom Boxing has secured promotional rights to a WBC light heavyweight title eliminator between Liverpool’s Smith and France’s Mathieu Bauderlique. The UK-headquartered global promoter posted a winning bid of $1,069,000 during Friday’s purse bid hearing held via Zoom conference call, outbidding a $675,000 offer from Christian Cherchi’s OPI Since 82 Promotions based out of Millan, Italy.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy