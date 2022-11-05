ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul next fight: 3 next opponent options, including Nate Diaz

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

Some Jake Paul next fight news should arrive soon. However, until we find out when “Problem Child” will make his return to the ring, we offer up three possible opponent options and take a look back at his impressive win over UFC legend Anderson Silva .

Who is Jake Paul next fight against?

On Oct. 29, Paul moved his unbeaten boxing record to 6-0 with another strong showing — this time against mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva . With the 25-year-old quieting his doubters once again, there are a lot of options for his next matchup. Yet, it seems like bouts with former UFC star Nate Diaz , KSI, or Conor McGregor are the most likely options.

  • Stockton Badboy: Paul and Diaz have been circling each other for months, and the MMA star was even at the Paul vs Silva fight. This matchup has huge money-making potential and not taking advantage of that opportunity could be a massive risk.
  • The Influencer: KSI faced Paul in a 2018 exhibition matchup. Both seem very much open to a second clash, and a booking in the United Kingdom could be a chance for Paul to further his ever-growing brand abroad.
  • Notorious: While unlikely, Paul has called for a fight with the UFC superstar for over a year. The matchup would likely draw tons of attention. But the major holdup would be the legitimate rivalry between the young boxer and UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFO9Y_0bSTTqIc00
Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Boxing Jake Paul Anderson Silva Boxing Card

Jake Paul was a sizable favorite heading into his bout with Anderson Silva and he showed exactly why on fight night. While the well-aged MMA great put up a very solid fight, in the end, he fell just like fellow MMA greats Ben Askren and Jake Paul.

What happened: The Ohio native once again showed his expanding boxing talents by frequently using a jab and displaying good body work on his much older foe. It seemed to make Silva more hesitant at times and opened the door to big shots to the head later in the fight.

Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva

The fallout: In the eighth and final round, Paul landed a quick counter right hand that floored the former UFC middleweight king. While Silva was able to get back up and finish the fight, it was the final nail in a clear decision win for Paul.

The roadmap: “Problem Child” has some really fun options ahead of him and will continue his journey as the most improbable boxing star in recent memory.

A transcendent talent: There are just some people who, for better or worse, capture the imagination of the viewing public. And Jake Paul has been able to do that for much of his adult life.

  • Jake Paul boxing record: 6-0 (4 knockouts)
  • Paul has a serious mass appeal because he has the gift of gab in whatever venture he is creating content for. The man knows how to connect with the key demographics in American culture, and his 20 million YouTube subscribers and 27 million followers spread over his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram prove it.
  • The Californian has a brash bravado that channels the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. He can be tasteless and over the top with his self-promotion but it pulls in millions of avid supporters. However, unlike the aforementioned combat superstars, outside of an FBI raid of his home in 2020, he has kept his reputation mostly clean of convictions, settlements, and multiple days in court.
  • Despite some doubts early on, Paul has reached another echelon of popularity by showcasing some solid boxing abilities. Combat sports fans love a fighter who talks a bunch of trash and can deliver knockout results. Weak competition or not, Paul has done that in winning five straight, and over two former MMA world champions.
  • “Problem Child” developed a serious rivalry with UFC boss Dana White over the last year. As he looked to embarrass the MMA executive by shining a light on the imbalance in revenue sharing between the promotion and its fighters. He added to that in 2022 with a scathing “diss track” on the UFC’s head honcho.
  • Paul is now dabbling in the world of professional wrestling with his brother Logan and was actually in his corner for his title bout again WWE superstar Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November.
Anderson Silva next fight: 3 opponent options, including Roy Jones, Jr.

Jake Paul’s net worth

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Jake Paul’s net worth is estimated to be nearly $30 million. In May he earned a ranking on the Forbes 50 highest-paid athletes list for the first time. Landing at No. 46.

