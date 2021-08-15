Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Guy’ Breaks Out with $28.4 Million as ‘Suicide Squad’ Collapses in its Second Week

By Tom Brueggemann
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxEpp_0bSTTjMl00

Disney’s “ Free Guy ” broke free of expectations on and off the screen. It grossed $28.4 million, beating projections by more than 40 percent. It was one of three new wide releases and the only one to stand out. What propelled the Ryan Reynolds comedy, and held back “Don’t Breathe 2” ($10.6 million) and “ Respect ” ($8.8 million), suggests how different audiences respond to the Delta variant and provides key insight about what audiences want.

North American theaters will gross around $75 million this weekend. That’s $10 million more than last weekend, which improves our rolling four-week 2019 comparison from 44 percent to 51 percent. (The same weekend in 2019 saw $121 million, putting this weekend’s result at 62 percent as much.)

On the AMC earnings call this week, CEO Adam Aron said his company would have a positive cash flow for Q4 2021 if domestic grosses for 2021 reached $5.2 million. Going forward, that means each week until December 31 would need to gross about 80 percent of the same week in 2019.

“Free Guy” cost more than $100 million, marketing not included. Foreign markets added $23 million this weekend, for $51 million worldwide. The film exceeded expectations, but profitability isn’t assured. Even so, Reynolds tweeted Sunday that Disney already wants a sequel.

A profit on “Free Guy” will require a strong hold and a domestic total of more than $80 million. Disney inherited the title from Fox and those contractual obligations mean the studio won’t see the same premium PVOD payday as other recent releases like “Black Widow.” It’s reasonable to expect that if and when there is a “Free Guy 2,” it will have a completely different distribution plan.

Disney’s “Free Guy” marketing touted it as a theater-only release; it opened better than Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad,” which opened day-and-date on HBO Max. That certainly suggests theater exclusivity enhances grosses, especially for a film like “Free Guy” that played heavily male (59 percent) and younger (70 percent under 35).

Another big difference between the films is that “Suicide Squad” — like Disney’s “Black Widow,” also a theatrical underperformer with PVOD availability — is part of a lengthy franchise. Audiences seem to suggest that they’re increasingly interested in original films rather than retreads.

That may not be the data point studios were looking for: Originality induces anxiety. A studio might be willing to spend $100 million for an original comedy with a reliable lead like Ryan Reynolds, but how often?

“Don’t Breathe 2” may have fallen victim to audience disinterest in familiarity, but it was hurt by competition and arrived after a season of horror films. (Sony didn’t release its Cinemascore.) In pre-Covid times, we might have expected to see it gross more than twice as much.

Perhaps the film that absorbed the greatest impact from the Delta variant was Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.” It met expectations, but $8.8 million is underwhelming. Its target audience is older, a near-mirror image of “Free Guy” —  67 percent over 35, a group that is slowest in its return to theaters.

When the film moves to home availability, the acclaim for Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal could still pay off. Like “Free Guy,” it had an excellent A Cinemascore. It still has a chance to build, but the well-reviewed films for adult audiences that populate awards season may face a struggle.

“Jungle Cruise,” “Black Widow,” and “Old” all fell less than 50 percent. (The first two are on PVOD.) In its second week, “Suicide Squad” plummeted 70 percent. The HBO showings don’t help, but that collapse appears to stem more from negative audience reaction and “Free Guy” competition. Expect “Space Jam” to gross more.

“CODA,” Apple’s record-setting Sundance acquisition, began streaming Friday and opened in around 40 theaters. Bleecker Street oversees distribution and grosses were not reported. According to the online booking sites for two key theaters — the Angelika in Manhattan and The Landmark in Los Angeles, both of which offered the film on two screens — Saturday appeared to yield grosses of less than $2,500 in each theater, suggesting full weekends under $7,000 each.

These locations likely represent the best results for “CODA.” These theaters, like the film, appeal to older audiences. Bucking Saturday trends, it did better in matinees than in evening performances.

Amazon continued its nonreporting of theatrical grosses or theater counts for “Annette.” It streams starting Friday.

The Top 10

1. Free Guy (Disney) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Metacritic: 62; Est. budget: $100 million

$28,400,000 in 4,165 theaters; PTA (per theater average): $6,819; Cumulative: $28,400,000

2. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) NEW – Cinemascore: (not released); Metacritic: 47; Est. budget: $15 million

$10,600,000 in 3,005 theaters; PTA: $3,527; Cumulative: $10,600,000

3. Jungle Cruise (Disney) Week 3; Last weekend #2; also on Premium VOD at Disney+

$9,000,000 (-43%) in 3,900 theaters (-410); PTA: $2,308; Cumulative: $82,100,000

4. Respect (United Artists) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Metacritic: 63; Est. budget: $55 million

$8,805,000 in 3,207 theaters; PTA: $2,746; Cumulative: $8,805,000

5. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) Week 2; Last weekend #1; also on HBO Max

$7,750,000 (-70%) in 4,019 theaters (+17); PTA: $1,928; Cumulative: $42,885,000

6. Old (Universal) Week 4; Last weekend #3

$2,400,000 (-42%) in 2,631 theaters (-505); PTA: $583; Cumulative: $42,950,000

7. Black Widow (Disney) Week 6; Last weekend #4; also on Premium VOD

$2,000,000 (-49%) in 2,060 theaters (-1,040); PTA: $971; Cumulative: $178,200,000

8. Stillwater (Focus) Week 3; Last weekend #5

$1,300,000 (-54%) in 2,179 theaters (-432); PTA: $597; Cumulative: $12,543,000

9. The Green Knight (A24) Week 3; Last weekend #6

$1,163,000 (-55%) in 1,784 theaters (-1,014); PTA: $652; Cumulative: $14,738,000

10. Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros.) Week 5; Last weekend #7; also on HBO Max through Sunday

$1,115,000 (-54%) in 1,841 theaters (1,028); PTA: $606; Cumulative: $68,083,000

Additional specialized/limited/independent releases

Not Going Quietly (Greenwich) – Metacritic: 76; Festivals include: South by Southwest, Tribeca 2021

$12,000 in 2 theaters; PTA: $6,000

The Lost Leonardo (Sony Pictures Classics) – Metacritic: 80; Festivals include: Tribeca 2021

$13,209 in 3 theaters; PTA: $4,403

Nine Days (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3

$90,162 in 391 (-52) theaters; Cumulative: $498,268

Roadrunner (Focus) Week 5; also on PVOD

$70,000 in 126 (-142) theaters; Cumulative: $5,138,000

Summer of Soul (Searchlight) Week 7; also on Hulu

$14,000 in 26 (-16) theaters; Cumulative: $2,288,000

12 Mighty Orphans (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10

$11,670 in 30 (-12) theaters; Cumulative: $3,523,000

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Adam Aron
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Guy#The Suicide Squad#North American#Amc#Ip#Pvod#Suicide Squad#Pre Covid#Hbo#Coda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Free Guy’ will bump ‘The Suicide Squad’ out of first place, but what about ‘Respect’?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 13 – August 15. Leading our odds is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios. Ryan Reynolds stars as a nondescript video game character named Guy who comes to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The movie prides itself on having a truly original story, compared to all of the sequels, prequels and remakes that filmgoers have grown accustomed to. Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you...
MoviesPosted by
B100

‘The Suicide Squad’ Made $100 Million Less In Its Opening Weekend Than the First Film

In 2016, Suicide Squad opened to disastrous reviews and absolutely incredible box office numbers. In its first weekend in theaters, that DC Comics adaptation earned $133.6 million in the U.S. alone. Still, the movie did not go over well with many fans, and despite all that revenue — the film ultimately made $746 million worldwide — it took years to figure out how to make the inevitable sequel.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Captain America 4, Cruella 2, Dune 2, and Free Guy 2. IRONHEART TO DEBUT IN BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER BEFORE DISNEY+. Disney’s investor day last December was jam-packed with announcements, and one...
Staten Island, NYarcamax.com

Pete Davidson rents out entire movie theater to show The Suicide Squad for free

Pete Davidson rented out an entire movie theater to allow his fans to watch 'The Suicide Squad' for free. The 27-year-old comedian and actor stars in the new DC Comics movie as Richard Hertz and his alter-ego Blackguard, and on Saturday (08.07.21) he encouraged his fans to head out to see the film by renting out the Atrium Stadium Cinema in his hometown of Staten Island, New York.
Moviesmynewsla.com

`Free Guy’ Opens With $28.4 Million to Lead Box Office

“Free Guy” opened with $28.4 million this weekend to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The action film — which is playing exclusively in theaters — stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game character, and Reynolds tweeted Saturday that Disney has already requested a sequel. Disney owns 20th Century Studios, which released “Free Guy.”
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FREE GUY Surpasses Expectations With $26+ Million Debut As THE SUICIDE SQUAD Crashes And Burns In A Big Way

It's difficult for an original IP to make an impact at the box office, and even harder in the midst of a pandemic. Despite that, Free Guy has managed to exceed expectations at the North American box office this weekend with an estimated opening of $26.4 million. This is quite a bit higher than the $15 million - $20 million initially projected by analysts, so Disney has to be happy with these numbers.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Free Guy’ Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy” had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those...
Movieshypebeast.com

'Free Guy' Debuts at No. 1 With Better-Than-Expected $28.4 Million USD in Box Office

Disney and 20th Century Studios’ action-comedy film Free Guy — starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy — debuted at No. 1 after grossing $28.5 million USD from 4,165 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Internationally, the movie tallied an additional $22.5 million USD from 41 markets for a global opening of $51 million USD.
Moviesimdb.com

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Beats Expectations, Taking The Top Spot With $28.4 Million At North American Box Office

On a weekend that saw the arrival of three new major releases, moviegoers said “Hello, Ryan Reynolds” and “Adios, Suicide Squad” as Free Guy, the irreverent action comedy from 20th Century Studios and Disney, dominated a crowded field, landing at No. 1 at the domestic box office with a stronger-than-expected $28.4 million haul. As for last week’s champs—that ragtag band of DC Comics antiheroes? They fell off a cliff.
Movies/Film

Daily Podcast: Free Guy, Suicide Squad, Shang-Chi, Cruella 2 & More

Ben (og Shania): ‘Free Guy’ Box Office Proves Once Again That No, Movies Are Not Back. Plug: Free Guy Spoiler Review: Don’t Hate The Game, Hate Its Many Contradictions. Brad: ‘Free Guy 2’: Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Already Wants to Boot Up a Sequel. You can find more about all...
MoviesIGN

Free Guy Wins Domestic Box Office With a $28.4 Million Victory Worthy of an NPC

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy had a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning $28.4 million in 4,165 North American theaters. As reported by Variety, Free Guy brought in another $22.5 million internationally and is over halfway in its quest to recoup its production budget of over $100 million. This debut is obviously hindered by the concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19, but it was also strengthened by the fact that Free Guy was only available in theaters.
MoviesMovieWeb

Justice League 2: Jason Momoa Jokes Warner Bros. Needs to Call Him to Direct It

When Justice League first arrived in cinemas in 2017 the reaction was not what Warner Bros. and DC hoped for. Fast forward a few years and the sheer will of millions of fans of Zack Snyder's fabled cut of the movie was finally released to the public, almost doubling the length of the movie and mostly rewriting the entire story when compared to the original release. Although still not considered exactly canon to the DC universe, despite some claiming that the DCEU is so out of alignment it probably doesn't make too much difference, talk of a sequel was inevitable and has been rearing its head in many recent interviews, such as one with CinemaBlend by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, who was happy to share some rather audacious thoughts on a sequel.
MoviesMovieWeb

Free Guy Wins Weekend Box Office Battle with $28.4M Haul

Free Guy won the weekend box office battle after bringing in $28.4 million. Disney and 20th Century Studio's latest offering defied initial box office analyst predictions to take the number one spot. Overseas, Free Guy earned $22.5 million for a global tally of $51 million. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, is exclusively playing in theaters, skipping the simultaneous streaming route that Warner Bros. and Disney have been trying out over the past several months. Additionally, Free Guy is a box office rarity these days as it is based on an original concept and is not a part of a previous existing cinematic universe.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Unleashes $51M Global Bow; ‘The Suicide Squad’ Marches To $118M WW; ‘F9’ Tops $500M Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy led the game at global turnstiles this session with a $51M worldwide debut. That includes domestic’s over-performance of $28.4M, and a $22.5M start in 41 material markets at the international box office — the latter in line with pre-weekend expectations. The offshore debut on the Shawn Levy-directed pic was 9% above Cruella and 18% below Jungle Cruise in like-for-like markets. This is a solid start for this original piece of IP, and particularly as overseas hubs are still struggling with shifting Covid restrictions. There’s runway ahead, and strong word of mouth should give...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Odeon Discount: See Free Guy, The Suicide Squad and More with Huge Savings

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This month is great for movie buffs. Last week, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad was released to critical acclaim; rebooting the series from the previous 2016 film. The film follows the titular super-villain team tasked with taking out a dangerously intelligent evildoer called The Thinker who is striving for global domination. If antiheroes don’t excite you, tomorrow (Friday, August 13) is the release date of Ryan Reynolds’ latest comedy adventure: Free Guy; a story of a video game character who finds out that the reality he knows is not all it seems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy