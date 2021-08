A family say they are “distraught” after two wedding rings were stolen off the fingers of an elderly relative who died in hospital. The woman, who was in her 80s, was admitted to the Notley Ward at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, on 6 June.While she was in hospital, her daughter noticed her rings had been taped over, and the rings were not removed during any treatment, but when hospital staff were asked to remove the tape, it became clear that the rings had been replaced with low value “tin” rings.The woman died after nine days in hospital.PC Grimsey, ...