Benson County, ND

Heat Advisory issued for Benson, Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 14:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Benson; Eddy HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Benson and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Eddy County, ND
Benson County, ND
