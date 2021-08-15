Cancel
Adams County, ID

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DUVAL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 6.1 1.7 0.6 Minor 22/08 AM 5.8 1.4 1.0 Minor 22/09 PM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 23/09 AM 5.1 0.7 0.3 None 23/09 PM 5.6 1.2 0.3 None 24/10 AM 5.0 0.6 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 1.9 1.1 Minor 22/08 AM 6.7 1.5 1.5 Minor 22/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.5 None 23/09 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None 23/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.7 None 24/10 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Caroline, or 7 miles northeast of Arlington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Craig Field, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ada and southwestern Elmore Counties through 915 PM MDT At 834 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cinder Cone Butte, or 15 miles west of Mountain Home, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near C J Strike Reservoir around 840 PM MDT. Mountain Home Air Force Base around 850 PM MDT. Mountain Home around 910 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Owyhee County through 700 PM MDT At 629 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gedney Butte, or 37 miles north of Owyhee, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bruneau Canyon Viewpoint and Twin Butte around 650 PM MDT. Pot Hole Butte and Winter Camp Butte around 700 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elmore and east central Owyhee Counties through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hot Spring, or 22 miles southwest of Glenns Ferry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bruneau Sand Dunes around 840 PM MDT. Pot Hole Butte around 850 PM MDT. Hammett around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Susquehanna and northwestern Wayne Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sherman, or 7 miles south of Deposit, moving south at 25 mph. This storm has shown broad rotation on doppler radar be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ararat, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca, Pleasant Mount and Sherman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Lac Qui Parle County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lac qui Parle and west central Yellow Medicine Counties through 430 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gary, or 12 miles east of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Canby around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Madison and Dawson. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 0 and 30. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 115. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Laketown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laketown, Garden City, Garden, Bear Lake, Meadowville, Pickelville, Beaver Mountain and Lakota. This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 478 and 502. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, south central Morgan and southeastern Athens Counties through 600 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chesterhill, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chesterhill, Stockport, Bartlett and Little Hocking. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Ada County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Ada and northwestern Elmore Counties through 1115 PM MDT At 1043 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boise, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Blacks Creek Reservoir around 1100 PM MDT. Lucky Peak Dam, Boise Stage Stop, Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina and Lucky Peak Reservoir around 1110 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR ...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 437 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Back Bay, or near Virginia Beach, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Back Bay, Fentress, Princess Anne, Mount Pleasant, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Oceana NAS, Munden, Macons Corner, Pungo, Dam Neck, Gallups Corner and Hickory. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Desha County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Desha; Drew HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 to 110. * WHERE...Desha and Drew Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clay County, TXweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Clay County. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charles A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

