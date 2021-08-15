Cancel
Convergence Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (CONV)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 7 days ago

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

