Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.www.modernreaders.com
