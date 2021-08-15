Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.36 Million (NOIA)
Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $138.36 million and approximately $723,053.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
