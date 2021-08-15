Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.36 Million (NOIA)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $347,360.62 and $20,800.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.