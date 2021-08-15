Cancel
Stocks

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

