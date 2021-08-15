Cancel
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare's earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Stocks

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust's earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Financial Reports

Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air's earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Stocks

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.
modernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies' earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reports

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials' earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocks

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reports

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.
Stocks

$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark's earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
Financial Reports

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Stocks

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Hosking Partners LLP Sells 837 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.1% of Hosking Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Booking were worth $92,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reports

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International's earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocks

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.'s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocks

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc's holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 467 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

