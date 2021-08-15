Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0