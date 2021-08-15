JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.