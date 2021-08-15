Cancel
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €112.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

A number of other analysts have also commented on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.18 ($126.10).
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.
Citigroup Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $287.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Several other hedge...
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.
The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353,415 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of PACCAR worth $98,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 118,850 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

