TFC Financial Management Sells 1,477 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

By Emily Schoerning
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTFC Financial Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

