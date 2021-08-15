Cancel
Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,521 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

