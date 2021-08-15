Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $137.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.