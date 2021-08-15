Cancel
NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

#Nisource Inc
