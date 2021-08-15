Cancel
Stocks

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

By Karen Miller
 7 days ago

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

