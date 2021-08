The San Bernardino County registrar of voters started sending out mail ballots this week for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 with 61.9% of the vote. The ballot contains two questions. The first asks, “Should the governor be recalled from office?” The second lists 46 potential replacements. If more than half the voters vote yes to the first question, the top vote-getter in the second question becomes governor. The winner is not required to garner more than 50% of the vote.