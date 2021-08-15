TFC Financial Management Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.