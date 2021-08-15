TFC Financial Management Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0