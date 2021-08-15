TROY Hits Market Capitalization of $90.63 Million (TROY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and $247,018.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.