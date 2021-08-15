SOAR.FI Price Up 30.5% This Week (SOAR)
SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. SOAR.FI has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,662.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOAR.FI has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
