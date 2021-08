GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County District Attorney’s office is conducting a criminal investigation related to the county’s election system security breach. This is one of two investigations underway in connection to the breach The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is conducting an administrative investigation. D.A. Dan Rubinstein shared details on how his office got involved. “I was contacted Monday morning by the deputy secretary secretary of state who advised that they were conducting an investigation into some security protocols, procedures that they believe may have been violated by our clerk and recorder, and that they believe there was potentially criminal matters involved as well.”