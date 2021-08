Mitch Gibbs, a man known to many North Haven pet owners, is the new Animal Control Office Director for the town of Wallingford. Gibbs, 43, is no stranger to Wallingford. Originally from Hamden, he has lived in town for the past 17 years and worked as a part-timer at the Wallingford Animal Control Office from 2014 to 2018, after 20 years as a kennel attendant or veterinary technician at local animal hospitals. That includes an 8½-year stint at North Haven Animal Hospital, where some clients were from Wallingford, he said.