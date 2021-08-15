Kourtney Kardashian shows off new trendy bob after boyfriend Travis Barker attempt at haircut

Kourtney Kardashian, 42 and her Blink182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker, 45 recently had to go into a 10-say quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and during their time inside, the couple got up to a load of fun things, including Travis attempting to give his reality star girlfriend a hair cut. But it seems that the mom of three was less than impressed as shortly after debuting his handy work on social media, in a very risky topless picture, the Poosh founder decided to get a cut once more!