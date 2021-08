When Allen Greene was introduced as Auburn’s athletics director on Jan. 19, 2018, one of the first things he was asked about was a dedicated football facility. It was a project that had been discussed multiple times over the years, and one that was at the top of then-coach Gus Malzahn’s wishlist. Greene needed to get a better understanding of everything that came with his new title on the Plains, but he admitted that it was an idea that had already been discussed and that it was “a project we’re going to try to dig into a little bit deeper pretty soon.”