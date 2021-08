You may see them on the highway or parked at a home or the hospital; most people won’t get the chance to meet the men and women of Eagle County Paramedic Services unless they’re called to your emergency. On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Edwards Station (1055 Edwards Village Blvd) and on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Gypsum Station (785 Red Table Drive), Eagle County Paramedic Services is hosting open houses from 4-7 p.m. so the public can meet the EMTs and Paramedics that take care of Eagle County and learn more about the services we provide. These open houses are free and open to the public.