UN to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
NBC26
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in Afghanistan Monday morning (10 am EDT) at the request of Estonia and Norway. Council diplomats said Sunday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of the capital, Kabul. The U.N....

www.nbc26.com

