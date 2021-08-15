Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. playing in outfield in return from injured list

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 7 days ago

The San Diego Padres welcomed back a familiar face in an unusual place. Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup, but instead of playing his customary shortstop position, he made his first career start in right field for Sunday's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made an immediate impact,...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Injured List#The San Diego Padres#The Arizona Diamondbacks#National League#Gold Glove#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. Is Preparing To Play A New Position

Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently on the injured list for the San Diego Padres, but the All-Star slugger is nearing a return to the diamond. Whenever he does return to action, Tatis might be playing a new position. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis has been...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Tatis continues to work toward move to outfield for Padres

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday afternoon before jogging off the field wearing that big smile of his — the one that tells the world how much fun he is having — was jump up to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back down in his glove.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. (shoulder) on verge of return

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. could return from the injured list as soon Sunday after making progress in his recovery from a dislocated left shoulder injury. With the Padres in Phoenix to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Tatis worked out at the club's spring-training complex in nearby Peoria and experienced a good workout. He took six at-bats at the plate and did a heavy workload of baseball activities.
MLBNBC San Diego

LISTEN: OnFriar Podcast Discusses Padres Moving Tatis to the Outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been working in the outfield as he gets ready to return from the 10-day Injured List. The idea is to protect his left shoulder that keeps popping out of place. Is it a good medical strategy or ripe with the potential for more catastrophic injury?. That's...
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.
MLBtucson.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice as Padres avoid sweep vs. D-backs

PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. took a few practice swings and stepped into the batter’s box with his usual swagger. He had one thought running through his head as he returned to San Diego’s lineup. “Make them remember why they missed you,” he said grinning. The 22-year-old All-Star certainly accomplished...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., place Yu Darvish on IL

The Padres have reinstated Fernando Tatis Jr. from the IL, per a club announcement. He is in today’s lineup, starting in right field, his first career game at a position other than shortstop. Yu Darvish is swapping places with Tatis and going on the IL with lower back tightness. Despite...
MLBThe Ringer

Fernando Tatis Jr. Returns, Loudly. Plus: Who Will Throw the Next Perfect Game?

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from injury to play right field for the Padres, a position he’s never played professionally. Will he succeed there (0:30)? Plus: who will throw MLB’s next perfect game (25:00), winning a bronze medal with José Gomez (36:00), and Good, Bad, Uggla (1:00:00). Hosts: Jake Mintz and...
MLBMLB

Tatis makes first start in center field

SAN DIEGO -- Another day, another new position for Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres superstar was back in the outfield for the opener of a crucial three-game series against the Phillies on Friday night at Petco Park. This time, however, Tatis was making his first career appearance as a center...

Comments / 0

Community Policy