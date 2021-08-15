Cancel
Florida State

Florida woman killed brother in 2014, buried body in backyard, investigators say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman killed her brother seven years ago and buried his body in a backyard, investigators said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock shot her brother, Donald Marks Shoff, at a home in Hollywood sometime in May 2014, then buried his body in the backyard of a house in Dania Beach, WPLG reported.

Investigators have not released a motive but said the two argued about money frequently, and that Shoff had accused his sister of stealing money from him.

The investigation started with a tip to Detective John Curcio from a retired law enforcement officer. Curcio contacted Shoff-Brock on June 29 to talk with her about her brother. At the time, she told Curcio that Shoff was living out of the country, investigators said. The next day, her attorney contacted Curcio and canceled any upcoming interviews.

On July 9, investigators recovered Shoff’s remains where the tipster said they would be: in the backyard of a home in Dania Beach. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office and an anthropologist determined Shoff had been shot in the back of the head. A forensics laboratory confirmed Aug. 4 that the remains were Shoff’s.

Shoff-Brock was arrested on Wednesday at her home in Tamarac and charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

