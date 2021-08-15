Nearly 500 students without dorms at Clark Atlanta University due to construction delays

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University’s president has issued an apology for not being able to provide housing for several hundred students.

Nearly 500 students showed up to move into their dormitories this weekend, only to find that there was no room available.

President George T. French, Jr. said in a statement to students Sunday that he takes full responsibility for the problem and begged for forgiveness.

“It is indefensible. As the “Buck stops” with me, I prefer to acknowledge this dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses,” French said in a statement.

French said that renovations to about 20% of the university’s dorms are behind schedule, leaving 464 students without housing.

The university said students affected will get a “full 50% discount refund of the entire current semester room fee.”

French said the university will put students up in nearby hotels until the work on the dorms is finished.

French said construction crews are working around the clock to complete the renovations, but did not give a timeline for when they might be finished.

“Again, we cannot apologize enough for this unfortunate incident. Please know that we remain diligent in addressing the issues that caused this challenge,” French said.

