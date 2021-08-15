Cancel
Nashville, TN

Woman charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving scene of deadly hit and run crash on Gallatin Pike South

By WKRN Web Staff
WKRN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South and a 60-year-old woman has been arrested regarding the crash. Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike South near W. Due West Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A silver Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by 60-year-old woman Linda Trice, was traveling north on Gallatin Pike when it went almost completely onto the sidewalk, hitting Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison.

